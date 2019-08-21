Ghana FA presidential hopefuls to go through strong intergrity test- NC boss

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah says any person interested in vying for the GFA Presidency should be ready to undergo a strong integrity test.

He made this known on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere on Tuesday.

“Before the forms are in, you will go for an integrity test, you will be vetted then an integrity check. Honesty, if you haven’t done anything wrong, you have never been to jail. Nothing is objective, it has to be something that is documented and if you pass then you are good to go”, he said.

The GFA Normalisation Committee has called for Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new FA Presidency will be announced.