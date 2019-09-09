Ghana FA presidential race: Dr Toni Aubynn's potential candidature sparks fear among aspirants

Medeama board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn has triggered anxiety among Ghana FA presidential hopefuls after declaring his interest to contest the top job, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The hugely-respected corporate icon has come under massive pressure from 'football people' to contest to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Though the former Ghana Minerals Commission boss is yet to announce his intention to contest, his potential involvement in the presidential race has sparked trepidation among other aspirants.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands top Ghana football aficionados have held closed-door meetings with the business development guru in a move to persuade him to contest.

If the former Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Minerals decides to put his hat into the ring, it will throw the election into an exciting mode.

Dr Aubynn is hugely regarded as the brand the Ghana FA needs to re-brand following the image destruction of the association.

The Ghana Football Association has been riddled with perceived corruption which has affected the lack of sponsorship from the corporate world.

For a man, who plays ball with the corporate titans, he is seen as the man with an impeccable integrity and credibility to attract interest from the corporate world.

Dr Aubynn became popular in Ghana football when spearheaded mining firm Goldfields Ghana to become headline sponsors of the Black Stars which sparked the country's first ever World Cup qualification in 2006.

He has previously worked as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Director of Corporate Affairs for Tullow Ghana Limited.

Aubynn has also worked for Ranger Minerals’ Damang Mine and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in various senior management roles.

He speaks three other international languages- Finnish, French and Norwegian.