Ghana FA presidential race: Medeama back board chairman Toni Aubynn

Premier League side Medeama are backing board chairman Toni Aubynn to contest the Ghana FA presidential elections.

The corporate icon has come under mounting pressure from top 'football people' to contest for the top job next month.

Dr Aubynn, who has been involved in football both as a player and top management position, has declared he could contest to succeed former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

There have been widespread lobbying to get the former chief executive of the Ghana Chamber of Mines to contest for the position being eyed by a number of former executive committee members of the Ghana Football Association.

And Medeama have backed him to contest.

A man with an impeccable and unblemished public record. @MedeamaSC board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn, who is a corporate titan, will be an exciting new brand if he decides to contest @ghanafaofficial presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/dgmmlUxdaH — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) September 9, 2019

Dr Aubynn is hugely regarded as the brand the Ghana FA needs to re-brand following the image destruction of the association.

The Ghana Football Association has been riddled with perceived corruption which has affected the lack of sponsorship from the corporate world.

For a man, who plays ball with the corporate titans, he is seen as the man with an impeccable integrity and credibility to attract interest from the corporate world.

Dr Aubynn became popular in Ghana football when he spearheaded mining firm Goldfields Ghana to become headline sponsors of the Black Stars which sparked the country's first ever World Cup qualification in 2006.

He has previously worked as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Director of Corporate Affairs for Tullow Ghana Limited.

Aubynn has also worked for Ranger Minerals’ Damang Mine and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in various senior management roles.

He speaks three other international languages- Finnish, French and Norwegian.