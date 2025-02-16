Ghana FA provides update on Autonomous Premier League implementation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that it is eager to see the top-flight clubs moving forward with implementing the proposed Autonomous Premier League.

In a statement on Saturday, the FA disclosed that the Autonomous Premier League has already been registered as a company with the Registrar of Companies under Ghanaian law and its bank accounts opened by the Implementation Committee headed by His Majesty Togbe Afede XIV.

The football association further noted that it has handed over the Autonomous Premier League company to the Premier League clubs since the Implementation Committee members will only be replaced on the Board by the directors of the 18 clubs.

“The process reached a stage where each Premier League club was to submit its rightful board representative (Director) to serve on the Board of the Autonomous Premier League Limited.

“The Football Association, being a promotor of the Autonomous Premier League, is very eager for the clubs to move the implementation forward,” the FA noted.

The Autonomous Premier League is a brainchild of GFA President Kurt Okraku and is backed by the Executive Council.

It is expected to transform the Ghanaian top-flight league once implemented,

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has announced that it will meet with Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC on Monday, February 17, to discuss the remaining proposals sent by the two clubs to the Association to address security situations in the Premier League.