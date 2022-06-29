Ghana FA reappoint Ibrahim Tanko as Black Meteors coach 

Former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko has been appointed as head coach of the Black Meteors team.

The Borussia Dortmund legend returns for a second stint with the national U-23 team.

Tanko was head coach of the Olympic team which placed fourth at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team missed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via the penalty shootouts.

Tanko has been appointed to lead the Black Meteors for the 2023 Africa Games in Accra.

A statement from the Ghana FA to confirm his appointment read, "Ibrahim Tanko has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Meteors by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association. The Council took the decision on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Accra.

The Accra Lions Technical Director who handled the Black Meteors during the 2019 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is expected to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games in Accra.

Tanko spent seven years with Dortmund before moving to another reputable club, SC Freiburg, where he played for six seasons from 2001-2007.

Ibrahim Tanko won 20 caps for the Black Stars featuring in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where Ghana finished fourth.

He twice won the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. He previously coached in Germany, Japan and Cameroon.