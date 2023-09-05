Ghana FA Referees Manager Alex Kotey lauds progress of Catch Them Young products

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed satisfaction with the performance of products from the Catch Them Young Referee Policy.

The policy which was launched in the year 2020, seeks to give opportunities to young boys and girls between the ages of 12-17 with the right level of passion the necessary training and development in the field of refereeing.

The GFA has so far trained about 1,200 young referees across the country who have been officiating matches at the District and Regional levels.

Kotey was particularly pleased with the display of the young referees in the just ended Division One League Super League Cup.

He told ghanafa.org: ‘’There is no doubt that great progress have been made and I would like to thank all the major stakeholders for contributing to this success.

"Their performance, dedication, passion and burning desire is unbelievable and it is my hope that they remain consistent and discipline throughout this journey,’’ he added.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante