Ghana FA refutes reports of coaching offer to Mauritania boss Amir Abdou

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dismissed recent reports suggesting that an offer has been made to coach Amir Abdou for the position of coach of the Black Stars.

Contrary to circulating information, the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, clarified in an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, February 7, that there has been no approach or offer made to Amir Abdou.

Reports had emerged claiming that the GFA offered Coach Amir Abdou a monthly salary of $45,000 to take charge of the national team.

However, Prosper Harrison Addo refuted these claims, stating, "It's never true that Ghana has approached Amir Abdou for the Black Stars job. How much did we (Ghana) pay to Akwasi Appiah and Chris Hughton to think of paying Amir Abdou $45,000."

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton in the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the GFA is actively searching for a new head coach.

With reportedly over 600 coaches having applied for the vacant position, the association is in the process of reviewing applications and conducting interviews as part of the selection process.