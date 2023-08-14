Ghana FA reveal list of nominees for upcoming elections

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant step towards its upcoming Elective Congress by publishing the names of individuals who have submitted nomination forms for various key positions within the organisation.

One of the most closely watched positions is that of the GFA President, where a familiar contest is set to unfold. The incumbent, Kurt Okraku, is up against former GFA Vice President George Afriyie. Their previous face-off in the 2019 election adds an element of anticipation to this year's battle for leadership.

In the realm of women's football, Gifty Oware-Mensah is in line for a position on the Executive Council. If she successfully passes the vetting process, she will secure her place uncontested, highlighting her stature within the women's football community.

The Division One category, which comprises three slots, has attracted a mix of familiar and new names. Notably, Mark Addo and Samuel Anim Addo, both existing members of the current Council, are among the contenders. They are joined by Eugene Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababio, all vying for the chance to contribute to Division One football.

The Premier League Executive Council race is marked by diversity and notable personalities. The list of contestants includes Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Oduro Sarfo representing Berekum Chelsea, Frederick Acheampong, Dr Anthony Aubynn standing for Ghanaian champions Medeama, Randy Abbey who has risen from Division One with Heart of Lions, Onyina Asenso, the well-known former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah associated with Asante Kotoko, Amadu Moro Brimah (popularly known as Alhaji Akanbi) linked with Hearts of Oak, and Elloeny Amande, a former sports journalist. Raphael Tawiah Gyambrah rounds off the list of contenders, showcasing a range of backgrounds and affiliations.

With the GFA's move to publish the names of the nominees, the anticipation surrounding the Elective Congress intensifies. As the September 27 event approaches, football enthusiasts and stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes of these elections, which will undoubtedly shape the future direction of football administration in Ghana.