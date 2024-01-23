Ghana FA sacks Chris Hughton after AFCON 2023 group stage exit

Chris Hughton's tenure as Ghana coach has come to an end following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Ghana's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages were slim after a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday night. The elimination was confirmed when Cameroon, coming from behind, defeated Gambia. In response, the Ghana Football Association has sacked Hughton and disbanded the technical team.

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect," stated the Ghana FA.

"The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars." "The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."

Hughton, who took on the role early last year with the task of reviving the team after a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar, could not steer Ghana past the first round in the AFCON.

The Black Stars, under Hughton's management, suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, drew with Egypt, and experienced a bizarre turn of events in their must-win game against Mozambique. They surrendered a two-goal lead in the last three minutes of added time.