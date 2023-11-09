Ghana FA satisfied with work done by former technical director Bernhard Lippert

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Bernhard Lippert's contract as Technical Director has expired and will not be renewed.

In an interview with Guide Radio 91.5FM, Henry Asante Twum, the Head of Communications at the GFA, stated, "Bernhard Lippert has not resigned nor sacked, he was appointed to execute a technical job, and I think his contract has expired. He has done a good job, today we have massive improvement in all the various technical directorates at the Football Association."

Twum emphasized that Lippert's contract had ended and was not renewed, adding, "I think we're satisfied with what he has done with our various national teams, so he has not resigned nor sacked but both the FA and Mr. Lippert have decided to go their separate ways."

Lippert served as the Technical Director of the GFA since 2017, playing a vital role in the development and implementation of technical strategies for Ghanaian football. His contract expiration marks the end of his tenure in the position.

The Technical Director position in the GFA is critical in ensuring the optimal functioning and progress of Ghanaian football. The Technical Director is responsible for developing short and long-term strategies, fostering talent, and shaping the overall direction of football in the country.

With Lippert's departure, the GFA will now seek to appoint a new Technical Director to fill the vacant position. The appointment will be crucial in continuing the development of Ghanaian football and maintaining its growth.