Ghana FA schedules meeting with Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko on February 17

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it will hold a meeting with Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko next week.

The meeting scheduled for Monday, February 17, will centre on discussions on the remaining proposals sent by the two clubs to address security issues in Ghana football.

“It must be noted that the GFA has already addressed all the safety and security aspects of the proposals through the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocol 2025, which has since been shared with the clubs and all stakeholders of the Premier League.

“It must further be noted that the Autonomous Premier League, which is the brainchild of the FA President, and backed by the Executive Council, has already been registered as a company with the Registrar of Companies under Ghanaian law and its bank accounts opened by the Implementation Committee headed by His Majesty Togbe Afede XIV,” a statement from the Ghana FA on Saturday said.

It continued, “Thus, the Association has, in effect, handed over the Autonomous Premier League company to the Premier League clubs, since the Implementation Committee members will only be replaced on the Board by the directors of the 18 clubs.

“The process reached a stage where each Premier League club was to submit its rightful board representative (Director) to serve on the Board of the Autonomous Premier League Limited.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has noted that it is eager for the clubs to move forward with implementing the Autonomous Premier League.

The statement further indicated that the Association is looking forward to another meeting with all the Premier League clubs in the coming week on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols and other issues in relation to the Ghana Premier League.