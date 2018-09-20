Ghana FA secretariat handed over to Normalisation Committee to start work

The government of Ghana has handed over the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat to the FIFA Normalisation Committee.

The GFA premises was cordoned off in June after the premiering of the documentary on corruption in Ghana.

It (the GFA Secretariat) was declared a crime scene by the Police.

But after 97 days it was opened for the announcement of members of the Normalisation Committee.

According to reports, Ghana FA staff who were not implicated in the corruption scandal are also expected to return to their posts.

"The GFA secretariat will be our base,we have started working especially looking into documents at the office," member of the Committee Lawyer Kofi Dua Adonteng said.

"As the body to run Ghana Football,we need to start on a good note so Ghanaians should be patient.

"Our first meeting was just to accustom ourselves with the work we are to do,we are meeting again tomorrow(Thursday).

"Hopefully in about two weeks time,our work will fine tune and we will have a lot to tell Ghanaians.''