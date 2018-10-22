Ghana FA secretariat open for business today after four months closure

The Ghana FA will open for official business today (Monday), four months after it was closed down.

The secretariat will re-start full operation with staff expected to be at post.

The Normalisation Committee has finished putting the building in good condition by painting and cleaning the place.

A video posted on Youtube by local journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai showed the secretariat has been given a massive face lift.

It has been five months since the office was shut following the airing of the expose by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured on tape taking bribes.

The secretariat was declared a crime scene but that decision has since been reversed.