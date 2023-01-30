The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its Referees Department, has obtained additional officiating equipment for the current football season.

According to an official statement, the new gadgets will be shared for use in the Ghana Premier League, National Division One, and Women's Premier League.

Ghana FA secures additional communication devices to assist match officials. “The Referees department of the Ghana Football Association has secured fifteen (15) additional Communications gadgets – for the 2022/23 season.

“The new gadgets will be equally distributed across the various League Centres in the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division One League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, the MTN FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup,” part of a statement read.

It added, “The gadgets include, ten (10) Vokkero Guardian, eight (8) Yabalong, and thirty (30) Vokkero Squaria One.

“This brings to forty-eight (48), the number of Referees Communications gadgets that have been secured within the last three seasons. The GFA first purchased ten (10) in 2020/2021, and added 8 that same year, before adding 15 new gadgets to the stock six (6) months ago.

“The acquisition of the new gadgets has come in handy as some of the League centres operate without communication gadgets. This is because some of the gadgets are damaged as a result of improper handling and occasional attacks on match officials.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has given the assurance that it will continue to provide equipment and other logistical support to enhance refereeing in Ghana.