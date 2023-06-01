Ghana FA set date for 29th Ordinary Session of Congress

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that the 29th Ordinary Session of Congress will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The decision was reached during the Council's meeting held at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

In accordance with Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which grants the Executive Council the authority to determine the date and venue of Congress, the announcement was made.

The GFA Statutes further stipulate that Congress should convene in an Ordinary Session before the start of each football season.

To comply with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, a written Convocation of Congress will be circulated to GFA Members at least seven (7) days prior to the scheduled date.

This Convocation will include the Agenda, Activity Report, Financial Statements, Auditors' Report, and any other relevant documents.

The 29th Ordinary Session of Congress is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Congress serves as a vital platform for the GFA, where important decisions and discussions concerning Ghanaian football are conducted.