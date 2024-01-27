GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA sets deadline for Black Stars coach applications

Published on: 27 January 2024
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the application deadline for the vacant coaching position with the Black Stars.

In the wake of the dismissal of Chris Hughton following the early exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the GFA is actively seeking a new head coach.

According to the recent announcement, interested candidates have until February 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM to submit their applications for consideration. The GFA Executive Committee has formed a five-member panel tasked with recommending a new coach within three weeks.

The Committee is not limiting its search to formal applications and has the authority to actively seek and consider suitable coaches who may not have submitted applications.

Aspiring coaches interested in leading the Black Stars are encouraged to submit their applications, including a curriculum vitae or resume, and a mission statement. Submissions should be emailed to the Search Committee at [email protected] before the specified deadline.

The GFA had earlier outlined five main criteria including a track record of winning and extensive experience in the job spanning at least 15 years among other essential characteristics.

