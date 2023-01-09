Ghana FA shocked by ‘sudden death’ of Director of Competitions Mark Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have expressed shock and sadness at the 'sudden death' of Director of Competitions Mark Addo.

Addo was confirmed dead on Monday, January 9, 2023, leaving the Ghanaian football community in disbelief.

"It's with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of our Director of Competitions Mark Addo. Everybody associated with GFA is shocked and saddened to learn of his death earlier today. All our thoughts are with his wife, children and his family at this sad time," GFA wrote on their Twitter page.

According to Ghanasoccernet sources, the affable and hardworking football administrator had been battling with sickness for some time now.

Addo aside from working for the Ghana FA also worked in various capacities for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).