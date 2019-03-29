Ghana FA Special Competition: Medeama's game against Berekum Chelsea postponed

Medeama's opening match in the Ghana FA Special Competition against Berekum Chelsea has been postponed, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Normalisation Committee has agreed to the request of the Blues to have the game scheduled for the Golden City park on Sunday deferred.

The former Ghana Premier League champions slapped in the request on March 26, claiming they will not be ready after their team participated in the 2019 Under-19 Viareggio Cup in Italy.

It's unclear why the interim body sanctioned the postponement request as the international tournament was reserved for U-19's.

The Ghana FA communicated its decision to both clubs on Friday March 29.

"Kindly be informed that your request to postpone your first match of the Normalisation Committee's Special competition because your team is currently participating in the Viareggio International Tournament in Italy has been granted, part of the letter sent to both clubs on Friday read.

A new date for the outstanding fixture will be announced in due course.