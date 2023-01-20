Ghana FA Spokesperson debunks reports of three coaches shortlisted for Black Stars job

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says the Football Association is yet to shortlist applications received for the vacant Black Stars head coach position.

Reports went rife in the local media that the Ghana FA has shortlisted three coaches for the head coach.

Hector Cuper, Steve McClaren and Chris Hughton have been reported to be shortlisted for the position, according to a report by Asempa FM.

Reacting to the names by the Ghana FA Spokesperson Henry Asante Twum denied knowledge of the names reported in the media.

"We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time we will", Henry said on State of the Affairs on GHOne TV.

He added that the Ghana FA will appoint a competent coach irrespective of race or color.

"The job is opened for all. Once you are a competent coach.

"There is pressure to appoint a competent coach.We are not looking at race or color but just a competent coach"

Henry Asante Twum confirmed that over 1000 applications have been received so far for the vacant job.

"Over 1000 coaches have applied for the job. We keep getting applications each and every day", Henry Asante Twum disclosed on State of Affairs on GHOne TV.