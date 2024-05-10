 Ghana FA spokesperson reveals four readied training facilities for WAFU Zone B tournament

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially announced that Ghana is prepared to host the upcoming WAFU U-17 tournament, with four fully-equipped facilities ready to for the participating teams to leverage

Anticipation is high as the competition, slated to kick off on May 15, draws near. Niger, one of the competing teams, has already arrived in Ghana and engaged in a friendly match against the host nation.

The encounter, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, culminated in a resounding 2-0 victory for Ghana, showcasing the host's readiness for the tournament.

Twum provided insights into the tournament preparations, emphasising Ghana's readiness to welcome the remaining participating teams. "Today, on the 10th of May, we eagerly await the arrival of the remaining teams. They are required to be present five clear days before the competition begins to undergo all necessary procedures," he stated in an interview monitored by Footballghana.com.

Highlighting the meticulous planning undertaken, Twum revealed, "We have ensured that the stadium and training facilities are in prime condition for the tournament. The pitch and other amenities have undergone refurbishment by Green Grass Technology, ensuring optimal playing conditions."

He further outlined the designated training venues for the tournament, including Sarbah, University of Ghana, Athletic Oval, and Achimota School Park, which have been meticulously prepared to cater to the needs of the participating teams.

With Group A consisting of three teams and Group B comprising four teams, the stage is set for an enthralling competition as Ghana assumes the role of host for the prestigious WAFU U-17 tournament.