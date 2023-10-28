Ghana FA spokesperson urges Black Stars to heed wake-up call after consecutive defeats

Ghana FA Spokesperson Henry Asante Twum has emphasized that the recent defeats against Mexico and the USA should serve as a vital wake-up call for the Black Stars' players and the coaching staff.

In these two preparatory matches, Ghana conceded six goals without finding the back of the net. Their first match ended in a 2-0 loss to Mexico, followed by a 4-0 defeat against the USA.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Asante Twum stressed that the lackluster performances leading to these defeats must be a catalyst for improvement.

He explained, "We played two games, and it was a poor performance from the team. In the first game, we conceded two goals, and we conceded four goals in the second game. Ghanaians were critical of the team due to this poor performance, especially considering that we conceded four goals in just 38 minutes in the first half and were unable to mount a comeback."

Asante Twum went on to address the factors contributing to the team's current status.

He acknowledged that injuries sustained during the World Cup and the lack of consistent team-building time had affected the squad's cohesion.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that these challenges were not unique to Ghana, as other nations were facing similar issues.