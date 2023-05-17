Ghana FA spokesperson urges improvement in league's level of play

Henry Asante Twum, the spokesman for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has called for urgent measures to improve the standard of play in the Ghana Premier League.

Twum emphasised the league's need to overcome current obstacles and strive for excellence with unwavering determination.

In a recent interview on Peace FM, Twum acknowledged the concerns surrounding the quality of play in the league.

"Concerns about the standard of play I agree sometimes it is very poor and we need to improve," he said on Peace FM.

"The competitive nature of the league has been very good I went to watch one of the games with Didi Dramani I think Hearts of Oak Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium,"

"After the game his overall ratings he said he is surprised about the position of Kotoku Royals (league table) because of the way the team performed."

Highlighting the competitive nature of the league, Twum referred to a recent game he attended

With just four games remaining in the current season, Aduana Stars lead the league with 52 points, closely followed by Medeama with 50 points. The close competition at the top of the table adds excitement and intensity to the race for the title.