Ghana FA successfully completes FIFA Central Review

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the successful completion of the FIFA Central Review for the accounting period of January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

This marks the fourth consecutive successful review for the GFA since the current administration led by Kurt Okraku assumed office in 2019.

The successful FIFA Audit is key to the developmental agenda of the Association since the consequence of an unsuccessful FIFA Audit attracts the wrath of FIFA and sanctions including but not limited to FIFA withholding project funds, programmes and FIFA Forward allocations.

This year's FIFA Central Review was undertaken by PwC.

It will be recalled that on the GFA Statutory Audits demanded by Ghanaian law, FIFA and the GFA Statutes, international audit firm BakerTilly Andah + Andah in December 2022 completed the audit of the GFA from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. This has since been sent to FIFA and is part of the GFA Congress documentation.

The completion of the Statutory Audit by Bakertilly Andah + Andah is in fulfilment of article 67 of the GFA Statutes headed Independent and External Auditors and states in part that:

“The independent and external auditors appointed by the Congress shall audit on a yearly basis the management accounts of the GFA in accordance with the appropriate principles of accounting and present a report to Congress”.

In line with the GFA accounting year, at the end of June 2023, the GFA Accounts for the period July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, will be prepared and the statutory audit conducted with a copy going to FIFA on or before December 31, 2023.