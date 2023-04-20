Ghana FA take decisive action ahead of photo finish to season

The Ghana Football Association have made a series of decisions aimed at ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the remaining matches of the season.

This comes as the various competitions in the betPawa Premier League, Access Bank Division Leagues, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League remain highly competitive, with no clear winners or relegations.

At its meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Executive Council directed that the Match Review Panel review all matches with Complaints Forms from clubs within 48 hours, sanctions or commendations. Additionally, the GFA Safety & Security Committee will continue to review the current security arrangement for all matches and ensure that adequate security plans are put in place for all matches depending on their level of risk.

The Council also directed that the Compliance & Integrity Unit of the Ghana Football Association in partnership with other agencies shall intensify their work to ensure that the leagues are conducted with the utmost integrity.

Referee Assessors will be assigned to all betPawa Premier League matches, key Access Bank Division League One League, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, with reports factored into both the Match Review Panel’s work and end-of-season Assessment and Classification of all referees for the next season 2023/24.

Furthermore, the Council approved the appointment of only high-performing Match Commissioners for the rest of the season and directed that the Referees Committee scale down the number of referees, with only the very top referees appointed for the remaining matches. A Refresher Course for a reduced list of referees will also be conducted at Prampram.

The judicial bodies, including the Disciplinary Committee, Ethics Committee, and Appeals Committee, were instructed to expedite action on all cases and meet daily if necessary. All clubs were also instructed to educate their fans and avoid hooliganism, as the GFA will take appropriate action against any club that mars the beauty of the game.

The general football public was warned that in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, the GFA will ensure the arrest of perpetrators of hooligan acts at various league centers. Finally, the GFA Prosecutor was urged to be swift with any charges.

With these directives, the GFA is confident that the remaining matches of the season will be conducted with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.