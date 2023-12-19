Ghana FA teams up with TECNO

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a partnership with TECNO Ghana, a leading smartphone brand, as its official smartphone partner.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the Wesley Tower in Accra, Ghana.

The GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and Vice President, Mark Addo, were present at the signing ceremony, along with other executive council members, including Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Aboabire, and Eugene Nobel.

Representing TECNO Ghana were Channel Manager Ernest Sonkoh, CEO of Imax Media and National Agent, Maxwell Tachie, Ricky Wang, Country Manager of Transmission and acting General Manager for West Africa, Lolon Luo, Brand Manager, TECNO Ghana, and Rocket Li, National Marketing Manager.

Under the terms of the partnership, TECNO Ghana will provide the GFA with financial support and smartphones for its officials and players. In return, the GFA will promote TECNO Ghana's products and services through various channels, including its social media platforms, events, and marketing campaigns.

The partnership aims to leverage the power of football to inspire and empower young people in Ghana, using the sport as a tool for social development and community engagement.

Through this collaboration, TECNO Ghana and the GFA hope to turn passion into purpose, potential into achievement, and dreams into reality for the youth of Ghana.