Ghana FA throws support behind Dreams FC ahead of crucial CAF Confederation Cup semifinal

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed unwavering support for CAF Confederations Cup semi-finalists Dreams FC as they gear up to face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC.

Twum's endorsement comes as Dreams FC prepare for their historic encounter against Zamalek, following their impressive performance in the competition thus far.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Twum reaffirmed the FA's backing for Dreams FC, emphasising their remarkable journey to the semi-finals. He highlighted Dreams' commendable display, which has garnered admiration from football enthusiasts across the nation, instilling confidence in their ability to take on Zamalek.

"Dreams FC has made us proud, and the FA will support them as they face Zamalek in order to reach the finals; what they have done so far indicates that they can do it this time," Twum stated, reflecting the FA's confidence in Dreams FC's capabilities.

Dreams FC's remarkable feat of reaching the semi-finals in their debut season has surpassed expectations, notably defeating Stade Malien 3-2 on aggregate.

Despite the daunting challenge posed by Zamalek, a club with a rich continental history boasting numerous titles, Dreams FC remains undaunted.

Zamalek's impressive track record, including five CAF Champions League titles, one Confederation Cup title, and four CAF Super Cup titles, underscores the magnitude of the task facing Dreams FC. However, buoyed by their surprise performance throughout the competition, Dreams FC is determined to extend their unprecedented run.