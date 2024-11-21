Ghana FA to decide Otto Addo’s future next week Wednesday after AFCON qualifier collapse

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Executive Council (ExCo) will decide on Otto Addo's future next week Wednesday.

The Football Association's leadership failed to reach a conclusive decision regarding the future of Otto Addo's Black Stars technical team after the team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Under Otto Addo's guidance, Ghana did not win a single match in their six qualifying games, losing three and drawing three, ultimately finishing bottom of Group F, which included Niger, war-torn Sudan, and Angola.

Despite these results, the debate over Otto Addo's future as head coach remains contentious.

A statement by the Football Association on Thursday, November 21 announced that the Executive Council will meet Otto Addo to discuss his technical report as to why the country failed to qualify for the tournament.

"The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his Technical report on the just-ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the Technical team since assuming duty earlier this year."

Otto Addo was named as a successor to Chris Hughton in March earlier this year on a 34-month deal with an option of a 24-month deal.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will focus on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.