Ghana FA to distribute matchday balls ahead of Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to kick off the distribution of Matchday balls to all Premier League clubs, marking a crucial step in the preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 betPawa Premier League season.

The distribution will commence on Monday, September 4, following the arrival of the Tempo Balls.

As clubs gear up for the highly anticipated start of the new Premier League season on September 15, 2023, the GFA's initiative to provide Matchday balls to each club comes as a significant boost. The availability of these essential equipment pieces ensures that teams can focus on their preparations without any logistical concerns.

The delivery of the first batch of balls to Premier League clubs showcases the GFA's commitment to supporting clubs and ensuring a smooth start to the new season.

The distribution marks the beginning of a comprehensive effort to provide logistical assistance to all participating clubs as they gear up for the challenges and excitement of the upcoming season.

This proactive approach by the GFA underlines their dedication to facilitating a successful and engaging Premier League season for all stakeholders involved.

