Ghana FA to elect new Vice-President on November 7

The Ghana Football Association will elect a vice-president on November 7, 2019.

A number of high-profile personalities have popped up to deputize newly-elected president Kurt Okraku.

Medeama board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn, Nzema Kotoko boss Mark Addo, Heart of Lions chief Randy Abbey and Asante Kotoko general manager George Amoako as well as Young Apostles CEO Samuel Anim Addo will be vying for the slot.

The new vice- president is expected act in the absence of the president.

However, the election between Upper East FA Chairman Salifu Shaibu Zida and Central FA chairman Robert Otieku Duncan will take place before the election of the vice-president.

New president Kurt Okraku has been holding consultative meetings with several stakeholders of the association since he won the election.