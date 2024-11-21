Ghana FA to evaluate Otto Addo’s performance after Black Stars’ AFCON 2025 qualifiers failure

The Ghana Football Association has summoned Black Stars coach Otto Addo to a meeting following the teams’ dismal performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, where the leadership of the FA led by Kurt Okraku will discuss Otto Addo’s technical report and also evaluate his performance since assuming his role.

“The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr. Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his Technical report on the just ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the Technical team since assuming” a statement from the FA reads.

A section of Ghanaian football fanatics has casted doubts about the capabilities of Otto Addo following Ghana’s dismal performance in the qualifiers.

Otto Addo assumed office in March for a second stint with the national team, replacing Chris Hughton following a dismal AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Ghana struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

For the first time in 20-years, the Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after falling short in Group F. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

The Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year. The team will return to action in March 2025 for the continuation of the qualifiers.