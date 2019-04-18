GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA to get increased US$ 200,000 grant from CAF

Published on: 18 April 2019
Ghana FA secretariat in Accra

The Ghana Football Association will now receive an increased US$ 200,000 from the Confederation of African Football.

The 100% increment  for national associations was reached at the last CAF Executive Committee meeting in Cairo.

The grant for each CAF member association is to improve its current infrastructures and develop its football at the national and local levels.

The CAF Football development policy is guided by “CAF Contract with Africa”, a strategic blueprint development program launched in 2005.

