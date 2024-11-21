Ghana FA to hold retreat on November 28 after Black Stars AFCON qualifier collapse

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed they will hold a retreat on November 28 at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram.

This comes following a meeting by the Executive Council on Wednesday, November 21 following Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team for the first time in 20 years will not compete at the AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Morocco next year.

Ghana, who last won the AFCON in 1982 finished at the bottom of Group F with three points after six games. The Black Stars recorded three draws and three defeats.

A statement by the GFA read, "Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

"Members and stakeholders such as SWAG and the Media, National Sports Authority, PFAG, former captains and players, coaches, supporters, Football enthusiasts, Sports-related professionals (Medics, Economists, Marketers etc), and Opinion leaders (including traditional rulers) will be invited to the Retreat.

"The Ministries of Sports, Finance and Education, and key Authorities such as Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority will be represented.

"The meeting shall be held on the 28th of November, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, with the primary purpose of soliciting views and perspectives from stakeholders of Ghana Football. The output from this Retreat shall be used to develop a roadmap for enhancing the performance of the Black Stars and our other national teams.

"We appreciate the support and patience of the Ghanaian people and look forward to making amends in the future."

The Ghana FA has also confirmed the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee and will also meet Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the team a day before the retreat.