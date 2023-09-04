GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA to hold training workshop for Premier League match commissioners

Published on: 04 September 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to organize a one-day training workshop for Premier League Match Commissioners. This initiative is part of the preparations for the upcoming 2023/2024 betPawa Premier League season.

The training workshop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and is designed for Match Commissioners who have been selected to officiate in the betPawa Premier League during the forthcoming season.

Key topics to be covered during the training include:

1. Effective use of the Competition Management System (CMS). 2. Understanding the key roles and responsibilities of a Match Commissioner. 3. Conducting technical meetings and report writing. 4. Amendments to the laws of the game. 5. Familiarization with the GFA statutes and regulations. 6. Emphasis on integrity values within the sport.

The 2023/24 betPawa Premier League is set to kick off on the weekend of September 15-18, 2023.

