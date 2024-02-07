Ghana FA to launch 4-year Men Football Strategy

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is poised to introduce a comprehensive 4-year strategy aimed at revitalizing men's football in the country.

This plan is an extension of the GFA's Football DNA and builds on the success of a similar plan implemented for women's football, which has led to the Black Queens securing qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018.

In light of the Black Stars' recent consecutive group stage exits in the Africa Cup of Nations, the GFA recognizes the need for a tailored approach to address the current decline in men's football.

The association is committed to reversing this trend and has announced a series of initiatives to revive the fortunes of Ghanaian football.

At a press conference held in Kumasi on Wednesday, GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasized the importance of taking a holistic approach to address the challenges facing men's football in Ghana.

He highlighted the need for a strategic plan that focuses on player development, coaching, and infrastructure.

The GFA has faced criticism following the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the AFCON 2023 campaign, with some calling for a complete overhaul of the association.

However, the GFA believes that a well-thought-out strategy, rather than a radical overhaul, is the key to success.