Ghana FA to meet Black Stars coach Otto Addo after AFCON 2025 qualification setback

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Okraku is scheduled to hold a meeting with the head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The crucial meeting between the domestic football governing body (GFA) and Otto Addo has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

“The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr. Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his Technical report on the just ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the Technical team since assuming duty earlier this year” a statement from the FA reads.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the competition endured a torrid AFCON qualifying campaign, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

The Black Stars will now miss the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years after falling short in the qualifiers. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

A section of Ghanaian football fanatics has casted doubts about the capabilities of Otto Addo following Ghana’s dismal performance in the qualifiers.

Otto Addo assumed office in March for a second stint with the national team, replacing Chris Hughton following a dismal AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year. The team will return to action in March 2025 for the continuation of the qualifiers.