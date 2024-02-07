Ghana FA to reboot after disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is ready to hit the reset button following the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the AFCON 2023 tournament, according to GFA Executive Council member Dr. Randy Abbey.

The team's failure to win a single game and subsequent early elimination from the competition has sparked intense criticism and calls for change within the organization.

During the GFA Meet the Press event on Wednesday, Abbey acknowledged that everyone involved in the team's preparation and participation in the tournament has taken responsibility for the disappointing outcome.

This includes the coach, players, and the FA itself, which has apologised and promised to take necessary steps to prevent such a scenario from happening again.

To move forward, Abbey revealed that the technical team has been disbanded, and the GFA is exploring options for rebooting.

"Different stakeholders; Technical team and management and all have roles to play to ensure. We have accepted responsibility duly. The technical team has been dissolved and we’re looking at rebooting," Abbey said during the GFA Meet the Press event on Wednesday.

Already, the GFA has fired coach Chris Hughton and is looking for a new coach for the senior national team.