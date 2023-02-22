Ghana FA to share football boots among Premier League and First division Clubs 

The Ghana Football Association has taken delivery of the first batch of football boots to be distributed to Premier and Division One League Clubs.

This follows the GFA's promise to provide each of the eighteen (18) betPawa Premier League clubs and (48) Access Bank Division One League clubs with Thirty (30) pairs of football boots.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku revealed this at the 28th ordinary session of congress on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

A total number of Five Hundred and forty (540) pair of boots is expected to be supplied to the Premier League clubs for onward distribution to the players.

The GFA will also supply all 48 clubs Division One League Clubs with thirty (30) pairs of brand-new boots for the period.

In all, a total number of One Thousand four hundred and forty (1,440) pair of boots will be supplied to the 48 Division One League clubs to take the number to One Thousand nine hundred and eighty (1,980) pair of boots to be given out each year.

This is the GFA's strategy to alleviate the burden on club owners in the two top tier male competitions.