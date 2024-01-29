Ghana FA trying to impress with hasty sack and hire decision - JE Sarpong

Experienced coach JE Sarpong has voiced his criticism of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) swift decision to form a committee to search for a new coach for the Black Stars following their disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After Ghana's premature exit from the tournament, the GFA announced the formation of a five-member committee to identify a new head coach, following the termination of Chris Hughton's contract.

Sarpong, in his assessment, described the move as rushed and an attempt to impress Ghanaians rather than addressing the fundamental issues. He emphasised the need for a thorough examination of the coach's performance, including the submission of a technical report, before making decisions on retaining or parting ways with the coach.

"We have misplaced priorities in Ghana. The issues that we have to tackle, we don't tackle them because never in the annals of football have you gone to a tournament, and a coach you appointed didn't perform," Sarpong expressed in an interview with Peace FM.

He continued, "You have gone to a tournament, things didn't work out, then you immediately fire your coach. You are pressing the panic button; you are trying to impress Ghanaians that you are working. You said we should sack, we have done that."

Ghana's Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON with two points from three games, experiencing defeats to Cape Verde and settling for draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

This early elimination marks the first time the team has bowed out of the group stage in two consecutive AFCON tournaments.