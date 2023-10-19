Ghana FA urged not to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.

This plea is in response to mounting calls for Hughton's dismissal ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, triggered by Ghana's recent defeats to Mexico and the USA in international friendlies.

In a tweet, Opeele stressed that Hughton was the media's choice for the role, implying that the media should assume responsibility for any decisions concerning the manager's future.

"GFA and Kurt must not sack Chris Hughton. Let it spoil. The All Known PERFECT MEDIA COACH. I keep reminding the GFA that Houghton is UNTOUCHABLE! He is their choice; the media can sack Houghton themselves."

Hughton assumed the role of Black Stars manager in February 2023 after previously serving as a technical director. Hughton has secured three wins, suffered two losses, and played to two draws in recent games.

Hughton will be eager to rebound from the back-to-back defeats when the Black Stars confront Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November. The outcomes of these matches could play a pivotal role in determining whether Hughton will remain in charge as the Black Stars travel to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024.