Ghana FA urged to prioritize homegrown talent development- Ex- Kotoko star Kwadwo Poku Mahala

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Kwadwo Poku Mahala, has voiced a compelling message to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasizing the need to shift their focus towards the development of homegrown talent rather than continually seeking diaspora players for the Black Stars.

Poku Mahala's viewpoint stems from the ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of foreign-based players, such as Eddie Nketiah, in the national team, despite their previous commitments to other nations.

This debate gained momentum following Nketiah's standout performance for Arsenal, where he scored a remarkable hat-trick against Sheffield United, drawing comparisons to the legendary Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has faced challenges in the goal-scoring department since Gyan's exclusion in 2019, despite the arrival of players like Inaki Williams, who switched national allegiance to Ghana in 2022 but has struggled to make a significant impact.

Poku Mahala's perspective is clear: it is time to halt the persistent pursuit of diaspora players and place a renewed emphasis on revitalizing local football to nurture and discover the nation's own footballing gems. He remarked, "Even if we go for Lionel Messi to come and play for the Black Stars, it won't change anything. We already favor already-made talent too much. Let's invest in developing our own talent and desist from the attitude of consistently seeking players from abroad."

He highlighted the importance of establishing a strong foundation for football within the country, emphasizing the need to foster local talent and nurture it for national representation. Poku Mahala underlined the importance of strengthening the Ghanaian league, producing players capable of representing the national teams.

"We must be content with what we have and stop chasing players from overseas. Can't we find a player from the local Ghanaian clubs who is better than Nketiah? Just because he is playing for Arsenal, does that make him the best?" Poku Mahala questioned.

He concluded by asserting that the GFA should address the issues within the national team setup and focus on developing the abundant talent found within the nation's borders. Poku Mahala's call to prioritize local talent development has ignited a significant discussion within Ghana's footballing community and has raised questions about the direction the national team should take in the future.

As the debate continues, the Ghana Football Association will need to carefully consider the path forward and how best to strike a balance between nurturing local talent and exploring opportunities abroad.