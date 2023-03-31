Ghana FA Veep assures Black Meteors full support ahead of 2024 Olympic Games qualification

Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo has assured the Black Meteors of full support in their quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Olympic men’s football team managed to eliminate Algeria U-23 side on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on a 2-1 aggregate score line after both legs.

The U-23 AFCON tournament, which serves as a pathway to the Olympic Games, is the Black Meteors' ultimate goal as they dream of playing in Paris, 2024.

Speaking to eT.V Ghana, the FA Vice, Mr. Mark Addo said the country is proud of the Black Meteors and urged the entire country to rally behind the team as they aim for the ultimate, which is the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"We(GFA) are so proud of the Black Meteors, Ghana hasn’t been present at the Olympics for a long time. Hopefully, we will leave no stones unturned in terms of the team's preparations," he said.

“The GFA will do everything from our standpoint to support them( The Black Meteors) in terms of resources, scouting players out there who will represent the country and I think this is the time for the entire country to rally behind them," he added.

Ghana's Black Meteors haven't qualified for the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, where notable players like Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and John Mensah were involved.