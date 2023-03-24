Ghana FA veep insists Black Stars have bright future under Chris Hughton's leadership

Ghana Football Association Vice President, Mark Addo, believes that there is a bright future for the Black Stars under new coach, Chris Hughton, following their hard-fought victory over Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.

The team played their first game under the former Premier League manager on Thursday and secured a 1-0 win thanks to Antoine Semenyo's 96th-minute strike. Speaking after the game, Addo expressed his confidence in the current playing body, highlighting the potential of the team's young players.

"We have a future with these young Black Stars players," he said in an interview with Asempa FM. "It is obvious we have a future because we have some best and young players in this team. It is exciting because the future is good."

Addo drew parallels with Senegal's successful development of young players and expressed optimism that Ghana could achieve similar success under Hughton's guidance. He also praised the players for their previous performances and stressed the importance of building on their potential.

"These players have played together four times and that was against Brazil, Nicaragua, Switzerland and at the World Cup," Addo noted. "Under Chris Hughton, it is obvious we have a future because we have some best and young players in this team."

Black Stars are now focused on Monday’s game against the same opponent in Luanda.