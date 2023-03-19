Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo in touch with injured Black Stars duo Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has been keeping in touch with two injured Black Stars players, Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu.

The duo has been ruled out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Angola due to their injuries.

Seidu, who plays for French club Clermont Foot, has started individual training as he works towards making a full recovery. Addo's regular communication with the players is a clear indication of the GFA's commitment to supporting its players, even when they are injured and unable to participate in national team duties.

The GFA has always placed a strong emphasis on player welfare, and Addo's contact with Seidu and Owusu underscores the organization's dedication to ensuring that its players receive the best possible care and attention. The regular communication is also a sign of the GFA's interest in monitoring the progress of injured players and keeping them motivated.

Seidu has been an integral member of the Black Stars squad, and his absence is a significant blow to the team's chances of success in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, the GFA has assured Seidu of its support, and is hopeful that he will make a full recovery in time for future national team duties.

Owusu, Auxerre midfielder is also currently out with an injury and will miss the Angola double-header. However, he is expected to make a return to action soon, and the GFA is keeping a close eye on his progress.