Ghana FA vice president Mark Addo motivates Black Stars ahead of Madagascar game

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has urged the Black Stars to play their hearts out and achieve the desired results in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

The team have been training at the Accra Sports Stadium since Monday and are expected to leave the shores of Ghana later today as they intensify preparations ahead of the crucial encounter.

Mark Addo visited the team and urged them to be positive about the encounter assuring them of the support of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well as the people of Ghana.

“We are praying that we will get the results that we want and the whole nation is behind you. We are looking forward to this engagement and we are very hopeful and once again on behalf of the GFA president and management committee we wish you well,” said the GFA vice president.

Ghana will go into the game knowing that they are a win away from securing qualification for the next AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars currently lead Group E with eight points followed closely by the Central African Republic who have also accumulated seven points.

Angola have five while Madagascar remain bottom with a single point after four round of matches.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, at 5 pm in Antananarivo.