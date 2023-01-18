Ghana FA will appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars - Sports Minister 

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the Ghana FA is working around the clock to appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars.

The team is without a head coach after Otto Addo resigned after the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana FA has started the process to appoint a new coach with reports of three coaches shortlisted from the over 60 applicants.

"The country should be rest assured that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is working to ensure that we get a replacement for Coach Otto Addo," Mustapha told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament yesterday.

Asked whether the coach being considered was local or foreign, the minister said what the country needed was a very competent coach who would deliver according to the expectations of Ghanaians.

According to him, he had engaged the FA which was in charge of recruitment of a coach on the matter.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori disclosed that the Ghana FA will submit it report to the ministry by close of this week or next week.

Ghana's next assignment is in March for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.