Ghana FA will sort out Chris Hughton's residence - Prosper Harrison Addo 

Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo says Black Stars coach Chris Hughton already has a residence secured for him.

The Ghana FA converted the official residence of the Black Stars coach provided by the Sports Ministry into a technical directorate after Coach Kwesi Appiah was sacked.

Following the appointment of Chris Hughton and the need of a new residence,Prosper Harrison Addo confirmed the FA will provide the Irish born with an apartment at their own cost.

“During Kwesi Appiah’s time, there was a residence at the airport. We got it to become the technical directorate so we have another residence where the coach stays. So the coach will have a residence", he told Citi FM.

“The new residence is provided by the GFA,”, he added.

Chris Hughton will be officially unveiled on March 20 in Kumasi as announced by the GFA this week.

Meanwhile, the former Brighton & Hove Albion gaffer has named his 25-man squad for the Ghana v Angola doubleheader in the AFCON qualifiers.

The two games will be played on March 23 and March 27 in Ghana and Angola respectively.