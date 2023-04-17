Ghana face tough group in 2023 WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations tournament

The draw for the 2023 WAFU Zone B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations tournament took place on Monday, with Ghana's U-20 Black Satellites set to face host nation Ivory Coast in the group stage.

The tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast from July 7-21, 2023, will see Ghana also take on Niger and Burkina Faso in Group A.

Samuel Boadu's side, who have already started preparations, will have to put in their best performance to advance to the next round and compete for the championship.

The tournament promises to be highly competitive, with Nigeria, Benin, and Togo drawn into Group B.

Despite failing to qualify for the U-20 AFCON earlier this year in Egypt, Ghana remains the only African country to win the U-20 World Cup, and will be the favourites going into the tournament.

The Black Satellites will be looking to add another trophy to their collection and build on their impressive history in the U-20 competition.

The draw, which was held at the WAFU Zone B headquarters in Abidjan, has set the stage for an exciting tournament, and fans across the continent will be eagerly anticipating the start of the competition in July.