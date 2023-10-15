Ghana fail to register a shot on target in 2-0 loss to Mexico

Ghana faced a disheartening 2-0 defeat against Mexico in a match where the Black Stars were unable to muster a single shot on target.

The game, held at the Bank of America Stadium, unfolded as a rather unsurprising outcome, considering the stark lack of offensive prowess displayed in the statistics.

Chris Hughton's side managed to maintain dominance in terms of possession, with over 50% control of the ball. However, their goal attempts, numbering just four, fell significantly short when compared to Mexico's 14 attempts. The most glaring disparity emerged in the statistics concerning shots on target, where Mexico had four, and the Black Stars had none to their credit.

The disappointment among Ghanaians was palpable, particularly for those who stayed up to watch the game, which kicked off around 1 am in Ghana.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will set their sights on their next challenge, as they prepare to face the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Despite the setback against Mexico, the team remain determined to regroup and showcase their true potential in the upcoming fixtures.