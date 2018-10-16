Ghana fails to submit names of clubs to represent country in CAF competitions next year

Ghana failed to present the two clubs to represent the country in Africa next year by last night's deadline set by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Ghana joins some minnows in Africa football like Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Reunion, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Sierra Leone and Somalia who did not meet the deadline.

Tunisia, Mozambique, Namibia, Benin and Botswana are among the country with good footballing history that did not present their club's by yesterday's deadline.

Ghana has been mired in confusion over which club should represent the country after the leagues and other competitions were stalled because of the expose by Anas of alleged corruption in football.

The Normalization Committee (NC) of the GFA wrote to CAF to extend Ghana’s deadline for the submission of that will represent Ghana in the 2019 continental competitions.

This is allow them the time to consult with the clubs over which teams should represent the country before the names are submitted to CAF.

Questions have emerged over why the consultation was not done earlier to ensure that the deadline for the submission of dates is met.

However, the Dr. Kofi Amoah led committee would be meeting CAF Executives, during their visit to Ghana this week to firm up plans for Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), to take concrete decisions on the matter.

The Normalization Committee would meet all the club owners on Wednesday to decide on which teams to represent Ghana in the African Club Competitions.

The Ghana Premier League was halted after the first round of games, when an Anas expose on bribery and corruption was premiered at the International Conference centre, allegedly exposing high-ranking members of the Ghana football association engaging in corrupt practices as well as some referees and match officials.

There have been calls from some football administrators and club owners calling for an expedite action on clubs to represent Ghana in next year’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.