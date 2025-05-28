Ghana fall 2-1 to Nigeria in Unity Cup semifinal clash

Ghana suffered a second consecutive defeat to Nigeria, losing 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 Unity Cup on Wednesday night at the GTech Community Stadium in London.

The Black Stars, fielding a largely experimental side due to injuries and other absences, were undone by early defensive lapses. Nigeria’s Sodiq Ismaila set up the opener in the 14th minute with a precise cross that found Cyriel Dessers, who calmly slotted home after Nations FC captain Razak Simpson lost his footing.

Moments later, Simpson’s misfortune continued when he inadvertently turned in a Samuel Chukwueze free-kick delivery into his own net, giving Nigeria a two-goal cushion before the break.

Ghana showed more purpose in the second half, boosted by the introduction of debutant Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante. The latter pulled one back in the 70th minute, volleying in from an Ebenezer Annan cross following a swift break.

Despite a late push, Ghana could not find the equaliser. Nigeria advanced to the final to face Jamaica, while Ghana will battle Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday.